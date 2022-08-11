Kirinyaga Central MP Munene Wambugu loses his seat

Kirinyaga Central MP Munene Wambugu has lost his seat.

Mr Wambugu who was running on Jubilee which is affiliated to Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition was floored by his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) rival Gachoki Gitari.

Mr Gitari, a former lawmaker made a comeback after remaining in the cold for five years. He was declared the winner after polling 34,074 votes against the incumbent's22,591.

Mr Gitari said he was excited over the victory and pledged to deliver quality services to the residents.

" I'm very happy for emerging the winner in the race and I thank the residents for turning out in large numbers to vote for me," said Mr Gitari.