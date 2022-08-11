Incumbent Embakasi Central MP retains seat

Incumbent Embakasi Central MP MejjaDonk Benjamin Gathiru running on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket has been declared the winner of the seat.

He garnered 48,277 votes against his Jubilee candidate Samuel Ng'ang'a who garnered 29,375 votes.

This after the conclusion and verification of the vote tallying process for the constituency by the Constituency Returning Officer Justus Mbithi.

Speaking while receiving his interim certificatet, MejjaDonk thanked his supporters and urged his opponents to support him.

"The process has been peaceful and I thank all the leaders who have taken part in this process. We will work together with the residents and our opponents. I urge our supporters to now focus on the presidential seat where we hope for the very best for our candidate William Ruto," he said.

His closest competitor Mr Ng'ang'a also conceded defeat while congratulating MejjaDonk for clinching the seat.

Embakasi Central is one of the 17 constituencies in Nairobi. It is made up of five electoral wards spread through the expansive Kayole and Komarock settlements. They include Kayole North, Kayole Central, Kayole South, Komarock, and Matopeni/Spring Valley.

In the 2017 General Election, MejjaDonk who was then vying on a Jubilee party ticket garnered 45, 854 votes out of 97, 180 votes cast.

The total number of registered voters in Embakasi Central is 145,892. Only 83,252 voters showed up to vote translating to about a 57 percent voter turnout.