Kanu’s Kamket beats Kamama again in Tiaty, gives Azimio first win in Baringo

Kanu’s William Kamket has given Azimio la Umoja One Kenya its first win in Baringo County after retaining the Tiaty parliamentary seat in a tightly contested race.

Mr Kamket, an outspoken leader and close ally of Kanu chairman Gideon Moi, wins a second term in a region perceived as a stronghold of Deputy President William Ruto, with his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party sweeping seats across the Rift Valley.

Mr Kamket bagged 17,933 votes, trouncing his closest political rival and predecessor Asman Kamama (Kenya Union Party), who received 13,037.

UDA’s Peter Ng’eleiyo managed a paltry 110 votes, while Sammy Lokasa of the Amani National Congress (ANC) had 26.

The other five MPs in Baringo County were elected on UDA tickets.

They are Reuben Kiborek (Mogotio), Musa Sirma (Eldama Ravine), Joshua Kandie (Baringo Central), Joseph Makilap (Baringo North) and Charles Kamuren (Baringo South).

Mr Kamket and Mr Kamama have been embroiled in a protracted supremacy battle since 2012, with each seeking to stamp his authority as Tiaty constituency’s political kingpin.

Mr Kamama was plotting a political comeback after losing to Mr Kamket in 2017. He had served three terms before Mr Kamket threw him out.

In the last General Election, Mr Kamket garnered 14,466 votes against Mr Kamama’s 7,978. Mr Kamama had vied under the People’s Development Reforms party and came second. Rev Symon Kiuta (Jubilee) was a distant third with 1,032 votes.

Tiaty constituency is perceived as a Kanu stronghold and it clinched all elective seats in 2017. Mr Kamket and all the seven MCAs from the constituency were elected on Kanu tickets, a team branded ‘Eight Nil’ after trouncing their independent opponents.

Senator Moi and the Woman Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot also received overwhelming votes in Tiaty in the 2017 elections.