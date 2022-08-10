DP Ruto wins in Moi’s Kabarak polling station

Deputy President William Ruto does not have a cordial political relationship with the political heirs of the Moi family.

But presidential election results at the Kabarak University polling station, located inside the school that was the brainchild of President Daniel Moi, shows that Dr Ruto is still loved by the Kabarak voting fraternity.

Interestingly, during United Democratic Alliance (UDA) primaries in April, university administrators barred the party’s officials from conducting the polls there.

They argued that the elections would interfere with learning, forcing UDA to hold nominations outside the gate, off the Nakuru-Kabarnet road.

Kabarak was President Moi’s polling station when he voted in elections held after he retired.

The results announced by Rongai constituency returning officer Hildah Lokwawi on Wednesday at the Kirobon Boys Secondary School tallying centre showed that Dr Ruto won at the polling centre with 286 votes.

Rongai Constituency Returning Officer Ms Hildah Lekwawi announcing the presidential results of Kabarak University polling station at Kirobon Boys Secondary in Rongai, Nakuru County on Wednesday August 10, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Mr Raila Odinga of Azimio garnered 106 votes, while David Mwaure Waihiga received five votes.

Voters at the university known for academic excellence and spiritual vitality rejected Roots Party candidate George Luchiri Wajackoyah, giving him zero votes, perhaps because of his push to turn Kenya into a major exporter of marijuana, snake venom and hyenas' testicles.

Dr Ruto and the Moi family leading political lights, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Rongai MP Raymond Moi, have been battling for supremacy of the Kalenjin nation.

The rivalry between the three leaders saw the Moi brothers support Mr Odinga in this year’s presidential race.

Dr Ruto waged a one-man battle to spread the UDA political gospel in Baringo and Nakuru where the Moi family political leaders have a big stake.

So fierce is the political supremacy battle that Dr Ruto was never allowed to see Mzee Moi before he died in February 2020.