UDA wave sweeps all MCA seats in Kasarani constituency

Deputy President allied party United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has bagged all the Ward Rep seats in Kasarani constituency, Nairobi County.

Mr Kanyi Samuel Kago won the Mwiki ward, with with 10,642 votes. Karis James kariuki (Ruai ward) got 14,774, Jasho Anthony Ngaruiyah (Kasarani ward) garnered 6,638 votes and will be serving his second term as an MCA.

Mr Gichunji Carrington Heho won the Njiru ward garnering 5,006 while Mwaura Samora Wachira is the Clay City Ward Rep after getting 9,525. They all vied on UDA ticket.

In Mwiki ward, the the registered number of voters were 27,857, Number of voters who turned out 16,636. In Clay City, the number of registered were 34,425 and those who turned out were 19,685.