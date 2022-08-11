Kanu’s Naisula Lesuuda retains Samburu West MP seat

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda has retained her seat after being declared winner with 15,855 votes.

The youthful legislator trounced her competitors to keep her seat in a male-dominated race.

Ms Lesuuda (Kanu) had battled it out with four male candidates.

She garnered 15,855 votes, followed by former Maralal ward MCA Elly Stephen Loldepe with 7,004.

The final results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) placed Raphael Lenaiyara of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party third with 3672 votes.

Peter Lolmodooni of The Service Party (TSP) was fourth with 3,638 votes, while Mark Lenolkulal, a younger brother of outgoing Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal, was last with 1,307.

Ms Lusuuda thanked Samburu West constituents for trusting her to represent them in Parliament.

"I sincerely want to thank Samburu West constituents for trusting and reelecting me to serve. This shows that they chose a work-oriented leader over propagandists," the legislator said shortly after being announced winner.

She urged her competitors to accept defeat and try another day.

"In any election, there is only one winner and today I am the winner. Politics is not enmity. Let them try again next time," she said.

In a social media post in which he seemed to concede defeat, Mr Loldepe (independent) thanked voters for turning out to cast their ballots for him even if he did not win.

“Dear friends no matter the outcome of this election, I remain grateful for your support. Will forever cherish you. I know we are going to another higher level. Am certain about this. Take heart, we will continue lifting each other up. God bless you all," he wrote.

The IEBC said voter turnout was 31,476, about 71 per cent.

In the 2017 elections, Ms Lesuuda, a former journalist, became the first woman to represent Samburu West in the National Assembly.