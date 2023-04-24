Man suspected of killing MCA appears in court, denies charge

A boda boda operator who is the prime suspect in the stabbing death of Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba was on Monday charged with his murder. The accused, Mr Richard Likoye Andai, pleaded not guilty to the charge before High Court judge Lady Justice Sophie Chirchir Chebet.

The prosecution told the court that the accused murdered the MCA on April 1, 2023 at Munjiti village in Kisa East District, Kakamega County, along with another suspect who is yet to be produced in court.

Looking fidgety and dishevelled, Andai avoided looking at the crowd in court and stood hunched over, staring at the ground.

He was brought to court under heavy security.

Police in riot gear were stationed at the courthouse from early morning before the defendant was escorted into court.

A lawyer representing the defendant said his client should be released on bail as the prosecution had not given any compelling reasons to deny him bail.

"Every person is entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. I object to the application to deny my client his right to bail. He was arrested on 3 April 2023 and has been in custody all this time. The State has already conducted and concluded investigations into the case," said lawyer Omwando Ombaka.

The lawyer said the accused is from Kisa Central, which is 20 kilometres away from Kisa East, and was willing to move from his home to another place for his own safety.

A lawyer representing the MCA's family told the magistrate that emotions were still running high in Kisa East and if the accused was released, he could be attacked by members of the public who were still mourning Mr Maloba's death.

"The MCA has not yet been buried and emotions are still running high in Kisa East. The accused should therefore be remanded in custody for his personal safety until the situation calms down," said lawyer Walunya Indumuli.

Magistrate Chirchir ordered that the accused be remanded in Kakamega GK Prison until 25 May when she will make a ruling on Andai's application for bail.

On Thursday last week, Mr Maloba's widow, Rael Andeso, and the head of the burial committee, Gabriel Erambo, said the family had decided to postpone the burial because they had been denied justice, with some of the people who attacked Maloba still going scot-free.

They accused the police of being lax in their investigation, which they said had allowed some of the perpetrators to go unpunished.

"We had decided to bury my husband this Saturday, but we realised that once we bury him, it will be the end of his case," said Ms Andeso.

"Since some of the people suspected of attacking him are still free, we decided to continue until we get justice."