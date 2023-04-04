Suspect in the murder of Kakamega MCA detained

The main suspect in the murder of Kisa East Ward Representative Stephen Maloba has been arrested.

Kakamega Police Commander Joseph Kigen said the court has allowed detectives to detain the suspect for 14 days to finalise investigations.

“I can confirm we have the suspect in custody and investigations into the murder of the MCA are on going. We have managed to get orders to hold him for 14 to finalise the investigations,” said Mr Kigen.

He said Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka had recorded a statement with the DCI on the matter.

Tension was still high in Khwisero as police officers launched a manhunt for more suspects.

Maloba was attacked by a group of 10 youths before one of them drew a knife from his jacket and stabbed him in the chest and left hand.

He was rushed to Mbale County Hospital in Vihiga but was pronounced dead, as doctors were struggling to save his life.

The county police commander spoke as MCAs from the 47 counties planned to hold a peaceful protest in Kakamega Town to push denounce what they termed as the senseless killing of their colleagues.

The MCAs havwe planned to hold a demonstration led by national officials of the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) to the County Criminal Investigations Department headquarters in Kakamega.

Kakamega County Assembly Speaker Mr James Namatsi said the MCAs are calling on the DCI to carry out speedy investigations into the matter and arraign the suspect.

On Monday, residents of Kisa East ward held demonstrations to Khwisero Sub County Police headquarters to push for speedy investigations.