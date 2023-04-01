Kisa East MCA stabbed to death during meeting in Kakamega

Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba has died.

Mr Maloba who vied as an independent candidate and won in the August 2022 General Election, was stabbed to death by youths following a confrontation between his camp and that of Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka.

Police in Kakamega confirmed the death but said they were still piecing together details of the murder.

"I am aware of the killing of an MCA in Khwisero but I am yet to get details of his death," Kakamega County police commander Joseph Kigen said.

Leaders from Kakamega led by Governor Fernandes Barasa, his deputy Ayub Savula and Senator Boni Khalwale condemned the killing of the MCA.

Called for tolerance

Mr Barasa called for tolerance among leaders.

"I condemn acts of violence and particularly the killing of our MCA Stephen Maloba," said Mr Barasa.

Mr Savula said he had received news of the killing of the MCA with shock.

"An MCA has just passed away in Khwisero Constituency. He has been stabbed to death by goons in a political meeting. It is really shocking," said Mr Savula

Senator Khalwale said the MCA was killed due to political differences.

"I am in a bad mood because this MCA was at my home a few days ago and we had discussed a lot of issues. His death has ruined my mood," said Mr Khalwale.