'Dad called to say he killed mum, then went underground'

A man who stabbed his wife to death on Tuesday had called his son, a university student, to inform him of the heinous act on his mother before going underground.

Nakuru businessman Amos Njuguna reportedly attacked Winnie Chepkurui, 41, at their home in Zakayos estate, Nakuru, in an incident that has shocked their neighbours.

“After killing the mother, he called their son to inform him about the incident. He fled minutes after, revealed John Kimani, a neighbour who had spoken to the grieving son. The couple had three children.

Mr Njuguna stabbed his wife several times and left her body in a pool of blood. Police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

According to Nakuru East Sub-County Police Commander Martin Masika, a team of officers went to the house after family members and neighbours raised alarm. They found her body wrapped in bedsheets in the bedroom.

He said that the scene appeared disorganised with clothes and other household items strewn all over, indicating that Ms Chepkurui had fought for her life but was eventually overpowered by her attacker.

The police boss revealed that preliminary investigations established that her body had seven stab wounds on the stomach, chest and face.

“He is the first suspect we are looking for so that he can give us information on what transpired. Even if he fled we shall find him,” said Mr Masika.

Police take away the body of Winnie Chepkurui from the family home in Zakayos estate in Nakuru on March 7, 2023. Photo credit: Mercy Koskei | Nation Media Group

A neighbour told police that she heard commotion from the couple’s house but did not think much of it, only to later learn that Ms Chepkurui had been murdered.

Lied about wife's whereabouts

Ms Monicah Nyambura, a family friend, said Mr Njuguna visited her home at 1pm today and left her with his mobile phones, car and house keys, while informing her that he and his wife had been attacked while on their way home from Mau Narok. When she asked where his wife was, Mr Njuguna told her she was at the police station reporting the incident.

He later called another family friend using a different phone and requested her to rush to their house to check up on Ms Chepkurui, while insisting she was in good health. He then told Ms Nyambura and the family friend that he was rushing to Kisumu for a business trip.

However, upon their arrival at the couple’s rented house, they were met with shock when they discovered Ms Chepkurui's lifeless body in the bedroom. In shock, they called the police for help.

“I have never heard them quarrelling. They have a vehicle which they use to transport and sell potatoes and vegetables. When they leave for the market I always take care of their younger son,” Ms Nyambura said.