Kirinyaga man arrested for 'killing' father

A 30-year-old man alleged to have stabbed his father to death during a dispute at Mukangu village in Kirinyaga County has been arrested.

The man, who has been on the run since last Thursday when he committed the offence, was flushed out of his hideout in Nyandarua and taken back to Kirinyaga to face murder charges.

Acting on a tip-off, detectives raided the suspect's hideout on Wednesday evening and seized him for questioning.

Kirinyaga West police boss Moses Koskei said the man committed a serious crime and he must face the law.

"We are treating the matter as murder and the suspect must be arraigned in court," he said.

According to the family, Patrick Mutero, 65, died from his injuries on the spot after he was stabbed in the chest and stomach repeatedly by the assailant, who fled after that.

Unknown reasons

Witnesses' account had it that Mutero picked a quarrel with his son over unknown reasons.

A bitter exchange of words ensued after which the assailant took a kitchen knife and struck the old man dead.

"I responded to the distress call and found Mutero dead with stab wounds," one of the family members, Mr Paul Mugo, said.

Mr Mugo said the old man was eliminated in a cruel by his own biological son who had been staying at home after dropping out of school.

Family members said they were happy the suspect had been seized.

"Detectives have done a good job and we are now waiting to see the suspect charged in court," another family member, Ms Agnes Wanjiru, said.

The family said their father was stabbed ten times and believed the suspect committed the offence under the influence of drugs.

Residents described the assailant as a dangerous man who had indiscriminately been attacking people in the area.