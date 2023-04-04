Falling out or murder? Who wanted Kakamega MCA Stephen Maloba dead?

An alleged falling-out between Kisa East Ward MCA Stephen Maloba and some of his supporters during the election campaigns last year might have led to his murder on Saturday, even as police are accused of watching as the ward representative was being roughed up by youths before he was fatally stabbed.

Maloba was rushed to the Mbale County Hospital in Vihiga and pronounced dead on arrival. Doctors said he had bled profusely from the stabbing.

The MCA was attacked when he arrived at a meeting convened by Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka.

The main suspect, who confronted Maloba as he approached the venue of the meeting, is reported to be a boda boda rider from Mulwanda in Khwisero, who is usually seen accompanying supporters of the MP in public functions, as a member of his security detail.

Those who know him well said the suspect is usually active, accompanying politicians during campaigns and retreating to his boda boda business when political activities end.

The man was in a group of 10 others who were manning the main gate leading to the venue of the meeting.

Mr Aseka told the Nation yesterday that what happened was purely a criminal act and police should arrest the suspect and charge him with murder.

“I had invited Mr Maloba to the meeting. The incident did not take place at the meeting. This happened some distance away, those who attacked the MCA are criminals who should be dealt with,” said the MP.

Reacting to claims that he had a falling-out with the MCA politically, Mr Aseka said he had no differences with the ward representative.

“We had our meeting for close to two hours and everything went peacefully. I invited all the leaders, including the MCA, since the meeting was taking place in his ward,” explained Mr Aseka.

Kakamega County Police Commander Joseph Kigen said police had made progress in investigations and were confident of arresting the main suspect in the murder of the MCA and his accomplices.

“Tension is still high in Khwisero but we have made good progress in our investigations and the suspects will be arrested and charged,” said Mr Kigen.

Mr Faustin Misango, Maloba’s driver, said he accompanied his boss from home and walked on foot to the nearby home where Mr Aseka convened the meeting.

“We left the home on foot since it was a walking distance, and when we got to a shop at the trading centre, I asked my boss to wait there so that I could find out what was happening,” said Mr Misango.

As he approached the main gate, the youths who were manning the place confronted him.

“They pushed me to the ground and one of them snatched my phone and smashed it on the ground. I picked the damaged phone and fled after sensing danger,” said Mr Misango.

He reported the incident to the MCA, who told him he would go and find out what was happening at the meeting since the MP had visited his ward.

“When we went back, the youths confronted us, saying we must leave the place. They grabbed Mr Maloba and started pushing him violently. One of the youths drew a knife from his jacket and stabbed him on the chest and left hand,” said Mr Misango.

Kisa East Senior Principal Chief Walter Obuchele said there had been tension between supporters of Maloba and those of a politician from the constituency.

On Saturday night, after the killing of Maloba, a group of villagers attacked the home of the administrator, accusing him of failing to protect the MCA.

The villagers set ablaze two houses and stole some items. They also drove away three cows and destroyed a water tank at the home.

The villagers later stormed a police post and pelted the police officers with stones, accusing them of failing to arrest the suspect who stabbed the MCA to death. The villagers stole 1,240 bags of fertiliser from a store.

Ms Rael Maloba said her husband appeared worried as he prepared to go for the fateful meeting.

“He didn’t look happy and told me he would be walking to the meeting. He told his driver that there was no need for him to be driven to the place since it was a walking distance,” said Ms Maloba.

She said her husband had not complained to her about any threats to his life but appeared restless as he prepared to go to the meeting.

Maloba’s mother, Mama Elizabeth Agoro, is still in shock.