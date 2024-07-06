Former KRA Commissioner-General Michael Waweru dies

Former Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) commissioner-general and founding member of Trans Century PLC, Michael Waweru, has died.

Shaka Kariuki, the chairman of TransCentury PLC, said Waweru, who also served as chairman of East African Cables (EAC) Plc for seven years, died on July 5, 2024.

He will be remembered for the impressive transformation of KRA and the increase in revenue collection.

He served the KRA between 2003 and 2012 and was awarded the

Chief Order of the Burning Spear by the late President Mwai Kibaki for turning around the tax body.

“Waweru served as the EA Cables Board Chairman for seven years since his appointment in June 2017. He was not only a visionary leader but one with unwavering dedication, insightful guidance, with a pioneering spirit that laid the foundation for the Group’s success,” said Mr Kariuki in his condolence message.

The late Waweru is remembered for taking EA Cable to greater heights, especially in strengthening systems and structures.

He was awarded an honorary doctorate by KCA University in 2022 for his contribution to the public and private sectors.