MCAs ask for armed guards after colleague’s stabbing

Members of county assemblies (MCAs) across the 47 devolved units now want personal bodyguards.

The MCAs want the National Police Service to allocate them armed security officers to enhance their protection.

The demand, through the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) comes hot on the heels of the killing of Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba on Saturday after he was stabbed to death allegedly during a meeting called by Kwisero MP Christopher Aseka.

CAF chairman Philemon Sabulei said the incident revealed how exposed to danger MCAs are while discharging their duties.

“CAF stands for the security, health and general welfare of the assemblies. To safeguard the lives of MCAs, they should be protected. We cannot afford to have people who have given up their personal lives and sacrificed to serve citizens being exposed to danger, which is aggravated by lack of bodyguards,” Mr Sabulei said.

“All leaders should know politics is not a matter of life and death. Unfortunately, life can be lost in such a manner,” he stated.

Yesterday, MCAs under the CAF umbrella said they will converge at the Kakamega Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to demand answers over their colleague’s killing.

Speaking in Eldoret on Sunday during a press briefing, Mr Sabulei, accompanied by vice-chair Seth Kamanzi and West Pokot County Assembly Speaker Fredrick Kaptui, urged the Khwisero MP to come out and clear the air on what transpired.

“We expect Mr Aseka to come out and record a statement over the matter. Government agencies, especially DCI, should be expeditious and efficient in investigating the matter. We need facts and truth because as CAF we need justice,” he said.

On his part, Mr Kamanzi, who is also the Kwale Speaker, said DCI should be thorough in their probe.

“There are killings that have remained unresolved to date. This one should not be another statistic and we shall not rest until the culprits are brought to book,” he said.

Mr Kaptui called on Kenyans to calm political emotions.

“The politics are over but the environment is charged and we demand police protection as we execute our mandate while in the grassroots,” he said.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei who accompanied the CAF officials, said the death of Mr Maloba provides an opportune moment for MCAs to demand enhanced protection.