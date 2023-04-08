DCI officers transferred after Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba's murder

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has transferred several officers at the Khwisero sub-county criminal investigations office following the murder of Kisa East MCA Stephen Maloba.

Western region Criminal Investigations Officer (CIO) Stephen Magwe Chacha, who announced the changes, said the officers had been redeployed with immediate effect, from April 4.

A source familiar with the changes said the affected officers were moved due to the growing hostility towards them for their inaction during the attack on the MCA.

It has emerged that when Mr Maloba was attacked by a group as he walked to a meeting convened by Khwisero MP Christopher Aseka in Munjiti village, police officers at the scene snatched a mobile from a witness who was recording the events.

Mr Aseka described the attack as a criminal act and asked police officers to carry out full investigations and charge those involved.

“I had invited the MCA to the meeting which lasted for close to two hours. What happened left me in shock since I personally did not have any problems with Maloba. In fact, I campaigned for him to ensure he won the seat,” the MP said in an interview last week.

A witness who had accompanied the MCA told the Nation on Saturday that the police officers who watched as the ward representative was assaulted snatched the mobile after they noticed the owner taking photos and recording videos.

“The officers deleted all the photos and videos he had recorded and took away his phone. He later recorded a statement about the incident but his phone is still with the police,” said the witness.

By deleting the photos and videos that were recorded by the witness, police officers may have bungled evidence that could have helped unravel the murder.

The witness declined to be interviewed by the Nation, saying he had already recorded a statement with detectives.

Police officers transferred

Officers affected by the transfers include Chief Inspector Zacheus Odhiambo, who was the sub-county CIO. He has been deployed to Busia, where he will serve as the deputy sub-county CIO.

Chief Inspector Calistus Wanjala Mauko has been posted to Khwisero as the new sub-county CIO while inspector Ruth Angaya from Kakamega Central has been deployed as the deputy sub-county CIO in Khwisero.

Others affected are Inspector of Police Violet Kwamboka Makori, who has been moved from Khwisero to Kakamega Central as the sub-county CIO, Corporal Thomas Bii who has been transferred to Emuhaya and police constable Peter Kipchumba Kemboi, who has been moved to Mumias.

Other redeployed officers are police constables Mathew Gitae (Kakamega Central), Patytrick Ogola (from DCI Kakamega Central to sub-county CIO Khwisero office), PC Dennis Simintei Ole Maison (from Mumias to Khwisero) and corporal Issak Leteipa (Emuhaya to Khwisero).

More on this: MCAs ask for armed guards after colleague’s stabbing

The case so far

The ward representative was attacked by a group manning the main gate to the venue of the meeting convened on April 1.

A commotion erupted at the gate after they shoved the ward representative before one of them drew a knife and stabbed him in the chest and left hand.

The MCA collapsed to the ground and was pronounced dead on arrival at the Mbale County Referral Hospital in Vihiga.

A postmortem at the hospital indicated Maloba died from excessive bleeding after his heart was pierced with a sharp object.

Kakamega County Criminal Investigations Officer Benson Kasyoki said the main suspect in the murder, identified as Richard Lukoye, was arrested and that 15 witnesses had recorded statements.

Last week, detectives presented Mr Lukoye in court and asked for 14 days to complete investigations into the murder, which has been linked to a fallout between some of his former supporters.

It is said that since they campaigned for him, they expected he would reciprocate by appointing them or their relatives to the ward fund.

Mr Aseka has distanced himself from the key suspect, a boda boda rider who has been associated with politicians, accompanying them to meetings and posing as an aide.

Meanwhile, Ms Maloba's widow, Rael, said Saturday that the family was busy preparing for the burial.