Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

Illicit alcohol returns to Rift towns, turning youths into zombies

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Cheap liquor and illicit traditional brews are slowly making a comeback in various parts of Nakuru, Narok, Nyandarua, Kericho, Laikipia and Baringo counties, among others, killing people and turning young men into zombies.

The Bondeni slum in Nakuru East constituency is an isle of secrets. Besides being home to the criminal gangs that terrorise Nakuru residents, it is the de facto capital of illicit booze in the region.

