Three die after consuming honey brew in Tharaka Nithi

Honey

A pail of unprocessed honey. The victims were admitted with severe diarrhoea, stomach ache and vomiting. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Alex Njeru

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Three people from Muguruka village in Tharaka Nithi County have died while four others are receiving treatment at Marimanti Sub-County Hospital after they reportedly consumed adulterated alcohol made from honey. This comes just a day after a seven-year-old boy from Gichiini village in the same county died after eating honey

