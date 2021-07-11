One dead, 9 hospitalised after taking poisonous alcohol in Nyahururu

Nyahururu poisonous alcohol

Residents carry one of the men said to have fallen sick after consuming adulterated alcohol at a pub in Nyahururu town, Laikipia County, to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital on July 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Steve Njuguna | Nation Media Group

By  Steve Njuguna

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • County Health chief officer Donald Mugoi said nine people were admitted to Nyahururu County Referral Hospital in a critical state.

One person died Sunday after reportedly consuming adulterated liquor in Nyahururu town, Laikipia County.

