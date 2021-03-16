10-year-olds abusing drugs in coast- Nacada

The bags in which 1,943 rolls of bhang with a street value of Sh400,000 were found at a house in Bombolulu, Mombasa County, on October 4, 2020.
 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Winnie Atieno

Nation Media Group

Minors aged 10 years are abusing drugs at the Coast, the National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) has warned.
Nacada decried over rampant drug abuse among children from age 10.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.