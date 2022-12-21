Lewis Omondi: I want to be an engineer like my father

Fifteen-year-old Otieno Lewis Omondi, one of the two top candidates in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam, had made a solemn promise to his parents as he prepared for the tests.

Like his father Peter Otieno, who is an engineer by profession, Omondi had set his goals high and told his parents he would not disappoint them when the results are released.

On Wednesday, when the CS for Education Ezekiel Machogu announced the KCPE results, Omondi was nervous at first but waited with bated breath for the SMS text message to confirm how he had fared in the exam.

When he received the text message, Omondi who was in his parents’ rural home In Homa Bay County could not hold back tears of joy after looking at the results.

His dream had indeed come true after he scored 431 marks to emerge one of the top candidates nationally in this year’s KCPE exam.

As the family was struggling to come to terms with the news, a phone call from the head teacher of St Peter’s Primary in Mumias sent them into a frenzy of celebration.

Lewis Omondi Otieno is carried high shoulder during celebrations at the school on December 21, 2022. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

The family decided to drive from Homa Bay to Mumias – a distance of more than 170 kilometres to join teachers and other parents to celebrate the good news coming shortly before the Christmas festivities.

Omondi hopes to join Alliance High School and later study engineering at the university after completing his secondary education.

“I thank God for the impressive performance in the KCPE exam. My parents and teachers gave me the encouragement and support that made all the difference and contributed to my good performance in the exam. My fellow students were there for me all the time whenever I needed their support and help,” said Omondi.

His teachers and parents described Omondi as a prayerful, obedient boy who had a bright future ahead of him.

The head teacher, Ms Ann Onyancha, said Omondi had maintained top performance since he joined the school eight years ago.

Ms Onyancha said: “He was always in position one in all the exams in school and we identified him as index one. We prayed for this great day and God has answered our prayers.”

Lewis Omondi Otieno who scored 431 marks from St Peters Mumias primary is congratulated by head teacher sister Anne Onyancha during celebrations at the school on December 21, 2022. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

She said when they started downloading the results, they got 403 marks, then 406 marks before they downloaded the index one results and were shocked at what they saw.

“The boy was so composed and prayerful and God has given him what he desired. We are very grateful to God because our prayers have been answered,” said Ms Onyancha.

She said her teachers put in extra hours during revision work and always supported the learners in their studies.

There was celebration at St Peters Primary when Omondi arrived at the school in the company of his father after a five-hour journey from Homa Bay.

The teachers and parents who had sat waiting since midday burst into song and dance and carried Omondi shoulder high.

Omondi was received by parents and teachers who braved a heavy downpour as they sang and danced in joy.