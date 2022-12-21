Top KCPE pupil: I want to join Alliance

Christ the King Academy in Bungoma County produced the best pupil countrywide, Fwaro Makokha Robinson who scored 431 marks with the school producing 40 pupils with over 400 marks.

The staff, parents and the church attributed the impressive results to hard work, discipline, and teamwork between the teaching and non-teaching staff.

Master Makokha’s father David Fwaro Wekesa said the excellent results was a big surprise.

“The excellent results is because of hard work and I’m grateful to God and the teachers for their commitment,” said Mr Wekesa.

The school head teacher-Stephen Chemegere could not hide his joy.

“This is the school of kings and queens and they don’t joke when it comes to academics, they win,” said Mr Chemegere.

Father Amos Nyongesa who assists the school Director-Father Jeremiah Manuni thanked the teachers, support staff and all who contributed to the impressive results.

Also read: KCPE 2022: Top candidate scores 431 marks

“We want you to shine wherever you go and represent us well both academically and spiritually,” said Father Nyongesa.

The soft-spoken Makokha wishes to join Alliance High School and later become a Software Engineer.

“We had to adjust our minds considering that we had a short school calendar but thank God we managed to post impressive results,” he said.

The school has offered him a 3day holiday to Mombasa for emerging top student in the country.

Top 10 pupils at Christ The King Bungoma.

1. Fwaro Makokha Robinson-431

2.Makunga Bright Enos 425.

3. Maina Allen Joseph 420.

4.Mulongo Sylvia Nanjala 418.