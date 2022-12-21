Some 31,498 underage pupils sat 2022 KCPE exams

Some 31,498 candidates aged 12 years and below sat the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu said that the number was, however, a decline of 2,129 from the 33,627 candidates in 2021.

The decline, he said, is welcome because it indicates that parents are on the right path of enrolling children in school at the right age.

Baringo, Wajir, Kericho, Bomet, and West Pokot Counties had the highest percentage entry for candidates who were 12 years and below.

“The highest number of candidates – 885,162 – were in the appropriate age bracket of 13-15 years, a trend that has been replicated in the last five years,” said Mr Machogu.

The CS said counties of Garissa, Turkana, Kilifi, Kwale and Mandera had the highest percentage of candidates who were 18 years and above.

According to Mr Machogu, four counties had a significant entry of more male than female candidates, namely Turkana, Garissa, Wajir and Mandera.

On the other hand, Marsabit, Isiolo and Meru had a significant entry of more female than male candidates in the examination.

He pointed out that the number of candidates who sat the examination in hospitals reduced in 2022 with 147 compared with 166 in 2021.

However, he reserved special praise for 39 candidates with special needs who scored 400 marks and above compared with only two in 2021.