Grade 6 candidates to get exam reports January 16

More than 1.2 million candidates who sat the inaugural Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) for Grade 6 will receive their reports by January 16, 2023.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) chief executive officer David Njeng'ere announced that the learners will get individual reports which will be uploaded on school portals.

He said each school will receive a specific report that alienates areas where the learners were having problems so that they can continue in the journey of improvement.

A total of 1,287,597 candidates sat for the KPSEA examination and the Knec boss said the school-specific report whose scope will be limited to the individual schools.

“The learners will get individual learner reports and all these are going to be uploaded on school portals by January 2023,” said Mr Njeng’ere.

He, however, said the KPSEA will not be used for placement of learners to the junior secondary schools but for monitoring their progress.

He said Knec will report on KPSEA on three levels including report on individual learners for the summative assessment, a school-specific report and a national report on school-based and summative assessment.

The national report will provide feedback to education stakeholders on areas that require interventions.

The report will also indicate the proportion of learners at each of the performance levels per subject where perhaps we need to do some interventions.

“This year has been an extremely challenging one for KNEC as they have to deliver four exams in one year. it has never happened before

He said Knec used the services of 5,692 examiners to mark composition and insha papers for the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams.

A total of 1,244,188 candidates sat for the examinations countrywide where they were examined in English, Mathematics, Science, Kiswahili, and Social Studies and Religious Education – for three days between November 28 and Wednesday, November 30, 2022.