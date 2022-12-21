Revealed: Top candidates in 2022 KCPE exams

Otieno Lewis Omondi Glen and Fwaro Makokha Robinson are the best pupils in the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education examinations. They scored 431 marks out of a possible 500 marks.

Glen from St Peter's Mumias Boys Primary School and Robinson from Christ the King Primary School in Bungoma topped 1,244,188 other candidates who sat the examination.

While releasing the results Education Cabinet Secretary said a total of 9,443 candidates scored 400 marks and above, 307,756 scored between 300 and 399 marks.

At the same time, the CS announced that Form One selection will be completed by January 16, 2023.

The Education CS said the early completion of the selection exercise is aimed at giving parents adequate time to prepare for admissions to secondary school.