KCPE 2022: Top candidate scores 431 marks

The top candidate in this year’s Standard Eight examinations scored 431 marks out of 500, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced.

In a departure from tradition, CS Machogu did not name the top candidates during the official release of the results on Wednesday at Mtihani House in Nairobi.

A total of 9,443 candidates scored 400 marks and above, 307,756 scored between 300 and 399 marks.

The CS also announced that 619,593 candidates scored between 200 and 299 marks. 296,336 candidates got between 100 and 199 marks.

A total of 724 candidates scored 99 marks and below.

At the same time, the CS announced that Form One selection will be completed by January 16, 2023.

The Education CS said the early completion of the selection exercise is aimed at giving parents adequate time to prepare for admissions to secondary school.

“The Ministry is determined to place the 2022 KCPE candidates in secondary schools as soon as possible to give parents adequate time to prepare them for the admissions to Form One,” said Mr Machogu.

“The actual Form One selection exercise for all categories of schools will be concluded on January 16, 2023.”

A total of 1,233,852 candidates sat for the 2022 examinations with all qualifying for admission to form one in line with the government’s 100 percent transition policy.

Some 620, 965 of the candidates, that is, 50.32 percent were boys while 612,887 translating to 49.6 percent were girls, a clear indication that the country has achieved gender parity in primary level.

“All the candidates whose results I am releasing today will be admitted to form one under the 100 percent transition policy. There should be no case of a guardian or parent keeping their children at home when admission to form one is opened up,” said Mr Machogu.

The candidates were examined in English, Mathematics, Science, Kiswahili, and Social Studies and Religious Education – for three days between November 28 and Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

This is the second-last KCPE exam, with the last 8-4-4 cohort set to complete primary school next year giving way to the first cohort under the competency-based curriculum (CBC).

The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) chairperson Professor Julius Nyabundi has said the 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) are above board.

This as he said the country will return to a normal education calendar come next year marking an end to a compressed education calendar witnessed in 2022.

Prof Nyabundi assured Kenyans that the 2022 KCPE examinations were carried out in a professional manner and in accordance with Knec regulations and procedures.

“The Council can assure the public that the results the candidates are about to receive are credible and a true reflection of the candidates’ individual performances and achievements,” said Prof Nyabundi.

