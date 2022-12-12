KCPE results to be released next week

The 2022 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams results will be released next week, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has announced.

Mr Machogu said the Education Ministry had put in place stringent measures to guard against any incidents of cheating during the conduct of the exams.

“Next week we are announcing KCPE examination results and you will not hear any cases of cheating under the leadership of Machogu. The grading of Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) is progressing well and I can assure you, the results will not be riddled with any irregularities,” said Mr Machogu.

Speaking at the burial ceremony of Mama Yunuke Kebira, mother of his friend Justice Ocharo Kebira in Nyaribari Masaba in Kisii County on Sunday, the CS assured parents and teachers that the examination results will come out without any questionable issues.

“No one should peddle misinformation that in such and such place, there are problems. And there will be no problems at all. We will serve our people efficiently and effectively,” said Mr Machogu.

The former provincial administrator also announced that he will bring counterparts for Water and Energy, Alice Wahome and Davis Chirchir respectively, to address major development issues in Kisii and Nyamira counties.

The CS particularly singled out the Bonyunyu dam in North Mugirango, which he said the government will complete as soon as possible.

Mr Machogu also said he was working closely with elected leaders from Kisii and Nyamira to address various development issues in the two counties.

He called for mutual respect among the elected leaders in the region to create a conducive environment for development.

“I am calling upon all elected leaders from Gusii region to unite and speak in one voice, irrespective of the parties they were elected on in order to foster development,” he said.

The CS also announced that 23 primary schools and 44 secondary schools in Nyamira will be factored in the government’s development agenda.

He added that the President will soon make a tour of the Gusii region to discuss development.