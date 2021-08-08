Calm in Embu's Kianjokoma as residents end protests

Normalcy has returned to the troubled Kianjokoma town in Embu County after rioting residents withdrew from the streets.

Last week, residents abandoned their businesses and rose up in protest demanding justice after two brothers who had been arrested by police for allegedly violating curfew regulations were found dead.

The residents accused police of brutality and vowed to continue demonstrating until justice was served.

The protesters had been engaging police in running battles and lighting bonfires, leading to the closure of the usually busy town.

On Thursday, one protester was shot dead and three others injured in a fierce battle between the anti-riot police and angry residents.

But with the protests over, residents are now going back to their daily activities.

Businesses reopen

A spot check by the Nation established that shops and other business establishments have reopened.

The residents stopped their violent demonstrations following an assurance by the Deputy Inspector-General of police Edward Mbugua that those who will be found responsible for the deaths of the two brothers will be arrested and prosecuted.

Mr Mbugua, who visited the area, also ordered the transfer of the Manyatta OCPD Emily Ngaruiya and OCS Abdullahi Yaya.

Further, Mr Mbugua directed that investigations into the deaths of the brothers, who were college students, be commenced immediately and completed in one week.

The residents said they had resumed their daily activities but vowed to go back to the streets if those found culpable are not punished according to the law.

“We are now operating our businesses. We can't continue fighting for ever even when the government has heard our cries and intervened," one of the residents, John Nthiga, said.

Emmanuel Mutura, 19, and Benson Njiru, 22, the brothers who were found dead after police arrested them during curfew hours. Photo credit: Pool

Curfew

The brothers, Benson Njiru, 22, and Emmanuel Mutura, 19, disappeared after they were rounded up by police for allegedly breaking curfew rules, only for their bodies to be found at the Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary.

According to the family, the two were picked up by the police as they were walking home from town but later found dead.

The family claimed they were brutally murdered by the police and demanded justice for their dead sons.

Their parents, John Ndwiga and Catherine Wawira, said they were shocked when they learnt of the deaths and demanded justice.

Meanwhile, Embu Governor Martin Wambora promised to pursue the matter to ensure the family gets justice.

He lamented that the area has lost two young bright students whose future seemed bright.