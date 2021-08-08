Calm in Embu's Kianjokoma as residents end protests

Anti-riot police on August 5, 2021 disperse rioting residents of Kianjokoma in Embu who were protesting the mysterious deaths of two brothers. Normalcy has returned to the area after residents ended the protests as the police service promised to get to the bottom of the matter.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

Normalcy has returned to the troubled Kianjokoma town in Embu County after rioting residents withdrew from the streets.

