Governor Wambora pledges to ensure justice for Embu brothers

Embu Governor Martin Wambora Saturday vowed to ensure justice for the family of two brothers who were found dead after being arrested by police during curfew hours .

Mr Wambora said he was shocked when he learnt of the deaths of Benson Njiru, 22 and Emmanuel Mutura, 19, following their arrest in Kianjokoma town.

"I will pursue all available options to ensure Justice is served following the death of the college students," he said as he consoled the family at Kianjokoma village.

The governor noted that the two died before completing their studies and fulfilling their dreams.

“They both had dreams and aspirations for a better future for themselves and the community at large. Their loss affects the immediate family, friends as well as the entire country,” said Mr Wambora, who is also the chairman of the Council of Governors.

"The circumstances under which our beloved sons died must be established. If anyone is found culpable, he or she must face the full force of the law.”

He added that he will continue fighting to ensure Embu residents ware not subjected to brutality and other forms of oppression.

More on this: Emily Ngaruiya, Abdullahi Yaya transferred after death of Embu brothers

Also read: Ipoa probes deaths of two Embu brothers in police custody

Njiru was a student at Don-Bosco Technology Training Institute while Mutura was a law student at Kabaraka University.

They were apprehended on Sunday night for allegedly violating curfew regulations and bundled into a police car, only for their bodies to be found at Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary.

Police said they died after jumping out of a moving vehicle and onto the tarmac, a theory that has been dismissed by the family.

The family said the two were bludgeoned to death and their bodies secretly taken to the morgue.

A postmortem examination revealed the brothers died of head and rib injuries inflicted with a blunt object.

As news of the brothers’ deaths spread, residents took to the streets demanding justice.