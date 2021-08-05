Two Embu brothers died of multiple head and rib injuries, autopsy reveals

Two brothers who were found dead after being arrested by the police at Kianjokoma town in Embu County during curfew hours died of multiple head and rib injuries, a post-mortem has revealed.

According to the post-mortem carried out at Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary, the victims, Benson Njiru, 23 and Emmanuel Mutura, 19 succumbed to injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

Pathologist Kamau Wangari observed that Mutura's head was deformed and bore bruises in the face while Njiru ribs had been broken. Dr Wangari also said that Njiru's brain had an injury.

"As a result of examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was severe injuries due to blunt force," the pathologist said.

During the post-mortem, the pathologist obtained liver, kidney, blood and urine samples from the victims for further tests.

The family lawyer Muchangi Gichugu said he would pursue the matter through court since the cause of death had been established.

"The truth of the matter is now known and necessary legal action will be taken," he said on Thursday evening.

Njiru was a student at Don-Bosco Technical Training Institute while his brother Mutura was a law student at Kabarak University.

The two brothers disappeared on Sunday after they were rounded up by police for allegedly breaking curfew law, before their bodies to be found in Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary.

According to the family, their sons were picked up by the police on Sunday night, one kilometre from home.

The family claimed the duo was brutally murdered.

The parents, John Ndwiga and his wife Catherine Wawira said they were shocked when they learnt of the death of their sons. They are demanding justice for the two.