Two Embu brothers died of multiple head and rib injuries, autopsy reveals

Benson Njiru and Emmanuel Mutura

Brothers Benson Njiru, 23, (right) and Emmanuel Mutura, 19, who were found dead after police arrested them during curfew hours. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  George Munene

Nation Media Group

 Two brothers who were found dead after being arrested by the police at Kianjokoma town in Embu County during curfew hours died of multiple head and rib injuries, a post-mortem has revealed.

