Emily Ngaruiya, Abdullahi Yaya transferred after death of Embu brothers

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua on Friday ordered the transfer of two senior officers following the death of two brothers in Embu.

Benson Njiru, 22 and Emmanuel Mutura, 19, were found dead after being arrested during curfew at Kianjokoma town in Embu County.

The death of the brothers has sparked off violent demonstrations in Kianjokoma town and its environs.

Mr Mbugua directed that Manyatta OCPD, Emily Ngaruiya and her OCS Abdullahi Yaya be moved to the Eastern regional police headquarters with immediate effect.

He further ordered investigations into the death of the two brothers to be concluded in seven days. He warned that officers found to have caused the death of the college students will not be spared.

"Those who will be found to be responsible for the death of the brothers will be arrested and prosecuted," he said.

He assured the residents that independent investigations will be carried out and justice for the family of the victims be done.

Good job

"Our investigating officers are on the ground and they will do a good job," he said.

Earlier, Mr Mbugua visited the home of the affected parents and assured them that no stone will be left unturned. He called on the residents to stop demonstrations and give police time to complete investigations.

"The residents should not cause more chaos, we want peace in this area," he added.

He ordered police officers to stop harassing boda boda riders and instructed them to unconditionally release all motorcycles that had been impounded and kept at the local police stations.

Two brothers who were found dead after being arrested by the police at Kianjokoma town in Embu County during curfew hours died of multiple head and rib injuries, a post-mortem has revealed.

According to the post-mortem carried out at Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary, the victims, Benson Njiru, 23 and Emmanuel Mutura, 19 succumbed to injuries inflicted by a blunt object.

Pathologist Kamau Wangari observed that Mutura's head was deformed and bore bruises in the face while Njiru ribs had been broken. Dr Wangari also said that Njiru's brain had an injury.

"As a result of examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was severe injuries due to blunt force," the pathologist said.

During the post-mortem, the pathologist obtained liver, kidney, blood and urine samples from the victims for further tests.

Legal action

The family lawyer Muchangi Gichugu said he would pursue the matter through court since the cause of death had been established.

"The truth of the matter is now known and necessary legal action will be taken," he said on Thursday evening.

Njiru was a student at Don-Bosco Technical Training Institute while his brother Mutura was a law student at Kabarak University.

The two brothers disappeared on Sunday after they were rounded up by police for allegedly breaking curfew law, before their bodies to be found in Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary.

According to the family, their sons were picked up by the police on Sunday night, one kilometre from home. The family claimed the duo was brutally murdered.

The parents, John Ndwiga and his wife Catherine Wawira said they were shocked when they learnt of the death of their sons. They are demanding justice for the two.