Police shoot, kill protester as chaos rocks Embu over brothers’ deaths

One person has been shot dead during confrontations between anti-riot police and residents of Kianjokoma in Embu town protesting over the mysterious deaths of two brothers.

The victim of the Thursday shooting succumbed to injuries on the spot after he was shot in the head during the confrontation.

It all started when the residents demanding justice surged towards the officers deployed in the area to restore calm.

It was then that the officers opened fire, killing one of the protesters.

Brothers Benson Njiru, 23, (right) and Emmanuel Mutura, 19, who were found dead after police arrested them during curfew hours. Photo credit: Pool

The residents have since Wednesday been protesting against the death of the brothers, Benson Njiru, 22, and Emmanuel Mutura, 19, who allegedly died in the hands of the police after being arrested during curfew hours. Both were college students.

Njiru was a student at Don Bosco Technology Training Institute while Mutura was a law student at Kabaraka University.

Stop provoking officers

Embu acting county police commander Kimani Wamitugo confirmed the fatal shooting and called on the residents to stop provoking the officers.

"It is unfortunate we have lost one person. The situation is serious and we shall remove the body to the mortuary when the residents stop rioting and causing chaos,” he said.

He added that soldiers could be sent to the area if residents continue causing chaos.

Nominated MP Cecily Mbarire and other leaders arrived in the area to assess the situation.

The leaders condemned the killing and demanded that the officers responsible be arrested and prosecuted.

Earlier, tension in the area mounted as more police officers from the neighbouring Machakos and Makueni counties arrived to control the rioters.

Business closed

Most business have been closed following the continued protests.

Njiru and Mutura disappeared on Sunday after they were rounded up by police officers for allegedly breaking curfew rules, only for their lifeless bodies to be found at Embu Level Five Hospital mortuary.

According to the family, the two were picked up by the police one kilometre from their home, and that was the last time they were seen alive.

The family claimed the brothers were brutally murdered by the police.

Their parents, John Ndwiga and Catherine Wawira, said they were shocked when they learnt of the deaths of their sons and demanded justice.