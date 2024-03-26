Fake fertiliser

Verification jungle danger to all

Some of the 560 bags of substandard fertiliser that were seized at the National Cereals and Produce Board depot in Molo, Nakuru County on March 23, 2024.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

What you need to know:

  • The fake fertiliser scam is a public outrage because that product touches on public health.
  • The biggest elephant in the room is the efficacy and governance of the Kenya Bureau of Standards.

