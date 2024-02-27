Grey area in ‘wash-wash’ grey-listing

The main impact of the grey-listing by the Financial Task Force is that Kenya’s risk profile in terms of money laundering and terrorist financing has been raised.


By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

What you need to know:

  • My own view is that, if blame is to be apportioned, the DCI, the EACC and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions must get their full share of it.
  • Another area of weakness is the lack of capacity to understand and investigate money laundering issues.
  • The NGOs Co-ordination Board has no capacity to effectively monitor money laundering and terrorism financing in this sector.

