National Treasury

Treasury single account is an impractical idea

The National Treasury Building in Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

An economist and former Laikipia governor

What you need to know:

  • TSA is attractive and causes salivating by those at the top of cash flow management in the national government.
  • However, the expanded version is practically and legally difficult, perhaps impossible to do.

