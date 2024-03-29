EU-AU summit

This is how we can unlock Africa’s capital markets

A view of the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, on February 5, 2022. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

An economist and former Laikipia governor

What you need to know:

  • Africa suffers a perception problem much like the secondhand car.
  • The consensus view is that African countries have been getting lower ratings than should be the case.
  • Argentina for instance, which has defaulted nine times since independence, gets a higher rating than African countries that have never defaulted.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Ng’eno: Let council bring new dawn to LSK

    Faith Odhiambo and Eric Theuri

  2. PREMIUM Oguda: Fertiliser made from stones and other dirt is suitable for affordable housing

    Fake fertiliser

  3. PREMIUM A tale of two Easters

  4. PREMIUM Inside Kenya’s new strategy to combat terrorism

    Westgate attack