shilling

KK economics: Trading cheaper for expensive debt

The Kenyan shilling posted its strongest intra-day gain against the US dollar in 12 years on February 14.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

An economist and former Laikipia governor

What you need to know:

  • The regime will say they inherited this problem. That may well be so. But the solution is of their own making. Had Kenya’s credit rating been improving, the pricing would have been lower. Had the regime tamed its expenditure appetite, the borrowing would have been less or avoided altogether.

Please subscribe to view this article

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Tragedy of neglected decolonisation

    Gavel

  2. PREMIUM Muriithi: KK economics - Trading cheaper for expensive debt

    shilling

  3. PREMIUM Oguda: A message to all hustlers in the country as we begin our Lenten campaign 2027

    State House,

  4. PREMIUM 42 years in marriage: This is what we’ve learnt

  5. PREMIUM Revealed: Details of top Kenyan, Haitian officials meeting in US on police deployment