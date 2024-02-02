Ruto meets Koome

Administration proposes a fresh round of new taxes

President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome after a dilalogue meeting that brought together the leadership of the Judiciary, Legislature and Executive at State House Nairobi.

Photo credit: Courtesy | PCS

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

An economist and former Laikipia governor

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM From taboo to trend: Skin care is a man’s world too

    Grooming

  2. PREMIUM I lost my two sisters to femicide: The sad story of Grace Onyango

    Grace Akinyi Onyango

  3. PREMIUM The secret behind Cape Verde's rise at Africa Cup of Nations

  4. PREMIUM Embakasi fire tragedy: The deadly cost of a broken system

    Embakasi Gas Explosion

  5. PREMIUM Gabriel Oguda: Why religious leaders should leave the president to make his own mistakes

    William Ruto