William Ruto

A second wave of tax hikes looms in the horizon

President William Ruto assents to the Supplementary Appropriation (No.3) at State House, Nairobi in November 2023. 

Photo credit: PCS

By  Ndiritu Muriithi

An economist and former Laikipia governor

What you need to know:

  • No doubt taxation should be fair, equitable, and administratively efficient.
  • Taxation should also not hamper economic activity, because if businesses are stifled or are failing, they cannot pay taxes.

