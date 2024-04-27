Customer Experience

Do you view people as means, or ends?

We shouldn’t use other people as mere tools or instruments for achieving our own goals.

Photo credit: File

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • We live in a world increasingly bereft of genuine compassion and shared respect.
  • We shouldn’t use other people as mere tools or instruments for achieving our own goals.
  • Every human has inherent worth, and should be accorded all the respect and dignity that we accord ourselves.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kagwanja: Converting civil servce into contract workforce is a dangerous gambit

    Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria.

  2. PREMIUM Kang’ata: My case against personalising politics

  3. PREMIUM Mutua: Kenya’s obsession with ‘Majuu’

    New York City's Lower Manhattan and Governors Island.

  4. PREMIUM Letter to my husband who loves me the way I want