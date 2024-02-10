Promo text messages

Profits alone will not guarantee long-term survival of your firm

It helps to have a core product that is much loved and can jump the generations.

Photo credit: | Shutterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

