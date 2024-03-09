Netflix

Next time you hit a rough patch use it as catalyst for innovation

When Netflix saw its first business idea, it simply accelerated to streaming video—and took an early lead in that arena.

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • Don’t just bang your head against the rock that has suddenly appeared in your path, pause and reflect.
  • Use that difficulty to reflect on your own mistakes and rethink your priorities in life.

