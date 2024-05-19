Building airtight case for adoption of e-mobility

The history of electric vehicles (EVs) stretches back quire a bit. In the early 1880s, the first electrically powered bicycle was designed in France.

In 1888, Germany had started developing electric cars with innovative features ,which moved away from combustion engines. The case was made for electric-powered vehicles for their convenience, comfort, and minimal effort required to start a car engine.

By the early 1900s, EVs had made a splash in the US market, but the challenge of slow charging batteries, high cost of maintenance then and a comparably weaker performance swung consumer preference towards fossil fuel-powered vehicles. The cause for e-mobility has grown in the past decade regarding tech advancement, addressing high fuel cost, climate change, and new policy guidelines. Policymakers and corporate leaders are making a case for more EVs on our roads.

Africa produces about 3 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, but we suffer disproportionately from effects climate change.

This is among several reasons why we should fast-track the adoption of EVs. First, e-mobility will contribute to minimising fuel costs. Motorcycles ( boda bodas) , have become integral to the transport industry, a significant source of employment and enhancing mobility. Kenya has over 3 million boda boda riders.

Transitioning these motorcycles to electric batteries would allow riders to complete a day’s work without multiple refuelling stops, leading to substantial savings and increased earnings from more trips. This potential increase in income could enable riders to expand their operations by investing in additional motorcycles.

The advent of e-mobility promises to drive innovation, particularly in manufacturing and infrastructure development. According to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority , 350 EVs are currently registered in Kenya.

With the recent introduction of the Draft National e-Mobility Policy, this number could rise.

The use of renewable energy in our transport sector will mitigate the rise of greenhouse gas emissions. EVs, which rely on electric power rather than emitting carbon dioxide, also contribute to reducing our carbon footprint and effectively utilise surplus energy as they double as mobile energy storage units.

The adoption and expansion of e-mobility are crucial for the growth of our transport sector by diversifying options of movement, especially in highly populated urban areas. This diversification comes in the form of e-bikes, e-scooters, and electric vehicles.

The expansion of choices in the sector allows for equity and accessibility of transport, where people from different socioeconomic backgrounds can enjoy movement.

Lastly, for health reasons, we have to move towards e-mobility, as pollutant emissions can lead to grave health risks.

According to the WHO, 3 million die annually from poor air quality. Electrifying transport can curb the cases of respiratory and cardiovascular-related diseases caused by pollution. For a successful shift to EVs, groundwork needs to be laid to achieve the intended 5 per cent target of EVs by next year.

We need to set up infrastructure to propel e-mobility, such as adequate charging stations. There needs to be a firm policy that guides regulations on e-mobility. The draft national policy is a good start. Civic education is also vital. Road users need to be enlightened on the benefits and dynamics of EVs.

Agencies in the energy and transport sector can play a role in this. Finally, making EV affordable will make it more attractive to the masses.

At Watu Credit, we are looking to heavily invest in the acquisition of electric-powered motorbikes. We recognise the significance of the economic and social shift this will bring to the boda boda sector.

We are working with the relevant regulators and industry players to make a contribution to enhancing e-mobility.