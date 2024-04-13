Customer service

Why that personal touch to customers matters everyday

Make your business personal, by staying close to the frontline and close to the details.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • Make sure you stand out from your crowd of competitors by doing the things they find most difficult.
  • Make your business personal, by staying close to the frontline and close to the details.
  • When you succeed, understand and acknowledge the undoubted contribution of the team around you.

