Board meeting

All the talent we ignore will find a home in one place or another

Talent will flow to where it can be appreciated and deployed meaningfully.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • The world is often structured by those from previous eras, kowtowing to primitive and rigid cultures and norms.
  • Talent will flow to where it can be appreciated and deployed meaningfully.
  • If longstanding firms can attract and manage this talent, they have a future.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Kagwanja: Inside the battle of ideas geared to remaking our multipolar world

    Earth

  2. PREMIUM Mutua: DP’s war on alcohol misplaced

    Rigathi Gachagua

  3. PREMIUM Kang’ata: Tackling Kenya’s alcoholism challenge

    Alcoholism

  4. PREMIUM What goes on in the minds of men who go to buy sex?

    Buying Sex