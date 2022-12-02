Drought mitigation measures not enough

President William Ruto and his ministers are set to forego one month’s salary to stand with Kenyans affected by drought. This is a very noble gesture. However, drought mitigation needs both a long term and short term solution.

Kenya Kwanza government is using the same strategies the previous government undertook to fight drought.

In 2011, the Jubilee government and other stakeholders in Kenya donated over Sh1 billion to support those affected by drought, especially in Northern Kenya. Donating cash to fight drought each and every passing season is a worrying trend. The government needs to find a lasting solution to the drought problem.

Kenyan rivers, lakes and other water sources depend on rainfall. Drought interrupts water supply in major towns, affects hydropower generation, leads to death of livestock and wildlife, desertification, human and wildlife conflict.

According to the September 2022 risk report of the National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), the body charged with all matters related to drought, about 4.3 million people need food assistance. Fourteen counties have been classified under alarm drought phase, alert drought phase and normal drought phase. The NDMA report states that over 942,000 cases of malnutrition have been reported of children aged 6-59 months and 134,000 cases of pregnant and lactating women acutely malnourished and in need of treatment. The main reason of the drought is the four failed consecutive seasons and poorly distributed 2022 short rains.

Kenya has always taken reactive, crisis management response, instead of proactive approach to fight drought. This is not the first time Kenya has had drought. In 1997 ,20002, 2004, 2005, 2010,2011,there was drought that affected over 13 million. The 2011 drought was said to be the worst in 60 years

The Kenya Kwanza government should come up with new strategies. The government can fight drought by encouraging planting trees. During President Moi’s regime, there was a day specially set aside for planting trees and it was long cherished.

During the Mashujaa day celebrations, President Ruto promised to build 100 dams in five years. This will be bring end to perennial food shortage in the country.

Kenya can learn from Israel, where after long drought in 1998-2002, the government was forced to intensify sea water desalination, reclaim flood and sewage overflow. The Kenyan government can desalinate the Indian Ocean water.

Food conservation is essential. In 2019, there was potato glut in Nyandarua County and the produce was left to rot in the farms. Wherever there is glut, the government should store food for use during drought.