Ruto ministers to forgo one-month salary to support drought-stricken Kenyans

All Cabinet Secretaries will forgo a one-month salary as their contribution to support Kenyans affected by the drought situation, the Cabinet Office has said.

This was arrived at during a routine cabinet meeting held at State House, Nairobi on Tuesday.

"In solidarity with all Kenyans affected by the ongoing drought, the meeting resolved that all Members will forgo one-month salary as their individual and collective contribution towards the ongoing State interventions that support all the Kenyans affected by the drought," the cabinet dispatch said.

The cabinet also noted the nigh prices of maize flour and said local farmers will get priority in accessing markets.

"As part of the long-term measures to address the cyclic drought situation and the cost of living, Cabinet assessed the food supply situation in the country. The meeting noted that the cost of the nation’s staple food, maize, remains unacceptably high currently retailing at between Ksh. 180- 210 for a 2 Kg packet of Maize Flour," the Cabinet dispatch said.

"Cabinet noted that harvesting of maize was ongoing across the country, with this year’s crop estimated to yield about 30 million bags of maize. In honour of our nation’s sacred duty to our farmers, Cabinet resolved that the farmers produce will be accorded priority access to the market."

On Monday, the National Steering Committee on Drought Response committee, through the office of the Deputy President, released PayBill and bank account details for Kenyans willing to donate cash to assist those facing famine.