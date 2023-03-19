Leaders should talk to halt descent into chaos

For a country that has seen devastating conflicts in the past, the public apprehension about the anti-government demonstrations called for today is understandable. We have been here before, and with disastrous consequences.

The hardline stances and chest-thumping by the leaders are not helpful at all. However, we should not wait until there is bloodshed to act. As the politicians flex their muscles, it is the people who bear the brunt of the consequences.

During the clamour for the restoration of multi-partyism in the 1980s and in the post-election chaos, there have been many injuries and some deaths. A repeat of the mayhem will be a big shame, as the country made some good progress in entrenching democracy, peace and stability.

The 2007 post-election violence, in which 1,500 Kenyans perished and several hundred thousand were evicted from their homes and farms, was the worst. The grim images of destruction of property remain etched in many people’s minds.

Politicians led calls for unity and reconciliation after the bloodletting and swore that there would never be a repeat of the chaos that prompted the intervention of the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga are at the core of this latest dispute that threatens to take the country to the brink once again. They had a tough fight in the presidential election of August 9, last year, which Mr Ruto won. Mr Odinga challenged the victory in an election petition in the Supreme Court, which endorsed the win.

Mr Odinga now believes he has some impeccable new evidence from a whistle-blower of alleged electoral fraud. To this grievance, Azimio has added the high cost of living afflicting Kenyans.

These two leaders, who have worked together in the past, should never have let the dispute degenerate to this level. However, they should still reach out to each other to resolve the impasse. They should listen to the appeals from church leaders and the public and meet each other halfway. The country is bigger than every individual, including all the top leaders.