My case against personalising politics

Parliament in session on November 9, 2023.


Photo credit: File I Nation Media Group
By  Irungu Kang'ata

Governor

Murang’a County

What you need to know:

  • In politics, people compete and even plot very dark outcomes for rivals.
  • Kenya would be miles ahead if only politics were to be depersonalised.
  • Depersonalisation enables one to see politics as service to the public and nothing more. You do your best and leave the stage.

