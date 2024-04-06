Raila Odinga

Tips for those plotting to succeed Raila Odinga

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga speaks to the media in Nairobi on February 15, 2024 when he formally declared his interest in the African Union Commission chairmanship.

Photo credit: File| Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Irungu Kang'ata

Governor

Murang’a County

What you need to know:

  • Leaders rarely say what exactly they want so you have to study them.
  • Baba owns 49.5 per cent of Kenya politically speaking.
  • Leaders rarely say what exactly they want so you have to study them.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM A jobless graduate, 4 luxury cars and a mysterious kidnapping

    Victor KIbet, 23, was kidnapped from a social joint in Thika by people who introduced themselves as police officers.

  2. PREMIUM Irony of Kenya’s brain drain: Taking jobs abroad, suffering at home

  3. PREMIUM Why Gachagua's cheap beer promise is a well-trodden path

    Rigathi Gachagua

  4. PREMIUM Standoff as Uhuru rejects assigned retired president’s official office

    Uhuru Kenyatta

  5. PREMIUM The 100 days of slaughter that changed Rwanda completely, 30 years on

    Genocide grave