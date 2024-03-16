Gavel

Adopt pro-poor policies to end discrimination

There are rules for the powerful and other rules for the rest.

Photo credit: File
New Content Item (1)

By  Irungu Kang'ata

Governor

Murang’a County

What you need to know:

  • Healthcare costs for poor people should also be defrayed by the state otherwise we shall create a medical apartheid
  • One of the main problem of this world is the fact that rules and ethics are never applied uniformly. There are rules for the powerful and other rules for the rest.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Bindra: Why the bosses are to blame for that nasty customer experience

    Customer service

  2. PREMIUM Mutua: Back Raila fully for AU top job

    Raila Odinga

  3. PREMIUM Kagwanja: Ruto-Odinga ‘handshake’ is a wake-up call to plan for 2027

    President William Ruto

  4. PREMIUM Cement lessons from Cuba and Switzerland

    Construction worker